    Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

The Last Word

Lanny Davis on Trump indictment: Follow the money. Follow the facts. Follow the crime.

06:49

Michael Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the unsealed indictment charging Donald Trump with 34 crimes, and defending his client’s credibility.April 5, 2023

