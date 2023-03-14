IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28
  • Now Playing

    LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false election claims

    02:25

  • Dem Rep. Boyle: McCarthy and House GOP’s ‘priority is protecting the rich’

    03:55

  • Lawrence: If Trump is going to be criminally charged, it will be this year

    11:44

  • Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50

  • Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

  • 'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

    10:55

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts Rep. Jim Jordan's 'tin foil hat' subcommittee

    04:53

  • Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee

    05:58

  • Michigan Dems a step closer on ‘50 year journey’ to codifying LGBTQ protections

    03:34

  • Wade and Union call for Black and LGBTQ cooperation in fight for equality

    04:58

  • 'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit

    07:57

The Last Word

LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

03:41

The Los Angeles Times’ business columnist Michael Hiltzik joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the lessons we can learn from the recent bank failures and why the same people who are against student debt relief are now asking the government to “save them.”  March 14, 2023

  • Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28
  • Now Playing

    LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All