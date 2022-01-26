IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Arizona Democrat: Censuring Sinema was the bare minimum

    05:52
  • Now Playing

    Kurt Andersen: Anti-Vax Right Brought Human Sacrifice To America

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Chait: Newt Gingrich is the bridge from Reagan to Trump

    03:04

  • Cher helps KIND reach a very big milestone

    03:01

  • Author: The U.S. is a ‘textbook case of a country headed towards civil war’

    07:53

  • Beto O’Rourke: Gov. Abbott should end ‘political ploy’ and bring TX guard troops home

    09:23

  • Anti-vaxers hide behind false claims of freedom from mandates

    05:40

  • Rep. Bowman arrested during voting rights protest

    09:13

  • AZ Secy. of State: ‘If we don't have voting rights, we don't have a democracy’

    02:58

  • Rep. Schiff: Outtakes of Trump’s Jan. 6 video to rioters ‘likely exist’

    01:35

  • 'It's completely insane': Jan. 6 Cmte.’s letter to Ivanka shows Trump White House chaos

    06:30

  • Rep. Katie Porter and her white board explain strength of Biden economy

    08:20

  • Biden calls out GOP at marathon press conference: 'What are they for?'

    03:01

  • Norm Ornstein: Voting rights has ‘died on the sword of the filibuster’

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died

    05:47

  • Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani

    06:49

  • Plausible or overblown? Divided America leads to civil war speculation

    10:28

  • Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights

    02:26

  • Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight

    05:08

  • Dr. Kizzy Corbett on omicron: ‘A boosted, vaccinated person’ will fight this virus away

    09:02

The Last Word

Kurt Andersen: Anti-Vax Right Brought Human Sacrifice To America

07:27

Kurt Andersen joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his new piece in the Atlantic examining how the “main features” of historical societies that practiced mass human sacrifice have “absolute parallels” with what Republican leaders are doing to their own voters today by pushing anti-vaccination propaganda as a means of “social control.”Jan. 26, 2022

  • Arizona Democrat: Censuring Sinema was the bare minimum

    05:52
  • Now Playing

    Kurt Andersen: Anti-Vax Right Brought Human Sacrifice To America

    07:27
  • UP NEXT

    Chait: Newt Gingrich is the bridge from Reagan to Trump

    03:04

  • Cher helps KIND reach a very big milestone

    03:01

  • Author: The U.S. is a ‘textbook case of a country headed towards civil war’

    07:53

  • Beto O’Rourke: Gov. Abbott should end ‘political ploy’ and bring TX guard troops home

    09:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All