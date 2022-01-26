Kurt Andersen: Anti-Vax Right Brought Human Sacrifice To America
07:27
Kurt Andersen joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his new piece in the Atlantic examining how the “main features” of historical societies that practiced mass human sacrifice have “absolute parallels” with what Republican leaders are doing to their own voters today by pushing anti-vaccination propaganda as a means of “social control.”Jan. 26, 2022
