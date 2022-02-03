IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Division grows within GOP over Ukraine

    06:45
  • Now Playing

    Klain: U.S. is going to combat Russian aggression

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Pence docs to be turned over to 1/6 cmte.

    05:27

  • Was there ever a ‘good war?’

    11:13

  • Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe

    06:56

  • Rep. Sherrill on Biden sending 3K troops to eastern Europe, Russia-Ukraine tensions

    03:03

  • State Department: We are 'clear-eyed about the stakes' with Putin

    07:30

  • Pentagon sending troops to Eastern Europe for 'defense of our NATO allies'

    04:08

  • Biden approves sending troops to Eastern Europe

    02:33

  • 'We weren't gonna move': Irish fishermen stare down Putin's Navy and won

    06:34

  • 1/6 committee zeroes in on Pence team

    05:24

  • Pence’s former chief of staff testifies

    06:15

  • For Irish fishermen, confrontation with Russia is a matter of protecting their livelihood

    09:10

  • Putin finds small victories in Ukraine stand-off

    04:59

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis tests NATO allies

    05:02

  • Fmr. Amb. to Russia: Putin ‘likes this uncertainty’ on Ukraine

    07:23

  • Fmr. U.S. Ambassador: Putin is ‘worried’ about potential U.S. sanctions

    03:04

  • Trump “alternate electors” subpoenaed

    05:45

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Putin’s aggression in Ukraine affects U.S. interests ‘directly’

    03:09

  • Defense Secy. Austin on Ukraine-Russia tensions: 'Conflict is not inevitable'

    03:45

The Last Word

Klain: U.S. is going to combat Russian aggression

01:48

The U.S. deployed 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to reassure NATO allies. White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tells Lawrence O’Donnell that the White House is prepared to impose “severe sanctions” if Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine.Feb. 3, 2022

  • Division grows within GOP over Ukraine

    06:45
  • Now Playing

    Klain: U.S. is going to combat Russian aggression

    01:48
  • UP NEXT

    Pence docs to be turned over to 1/6 cmte.

    05:27

  • Was there ever a ‘good war?’

    11:13

  • Biden approves deploying troops to Eastern Europe

    06:56

  • Rep. Sherrill on Biden sending 3K troops to eastern Europe, Russia-Ukraine tensions

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All