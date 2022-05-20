- Now Playing
Kirschner: Trump ‘waged war on the democratic process’05:56
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: The Electoral College is a plague on America08:55
VP Harris blasts Oklahoma abortion law as ‘outrageous’03:05
How Mitch McConnell ‘wrecked’ the Senate under Trump06:42
Lawrence: ‘It is up to Josh Shapiro to save America’09:24
Buffalo Mayor: Shooting will not affect the ‘heart of this community’06:58
Biden & Schumer condemn Fox for racist propaganda04:30
Rep. Madison Cawthorn concedes in North Carolina GOP primary01:16
Buffalo shooter’s racist hate links him to past massacres06:19
Lawrence: ‘Fox News has blood on its hands’10:06
‘Diamond Hands’ doc explores the rise and fall of GameStop stock06:37
Stengel: Putin is ‘reaping the whirlwind’ of his war in Ukraine04:19
Experts warn 'women will die' if Roe v. Wade is overturned04:35
America 'needs to prepare for' insider threats to elections03:40
Broadway legend Patti Lupone enforces theater's mask rules01:51
Rep. Jeffries to Clarence Thomas: 'Why are you such a hater?'05:19
Lawrence explains just how ‘monumentally historic’ the McCarthy subpoena really is10:16
Katie Porter goes after Trump, uncovering potential bribery scheme03:50
Katie Porter: 'Rage' will grow now that GOP blocked abortion bill05:54
Sen. Smith: GOP ‘hellbent to take away’ the right to abortion08:15
- Now Playing
Kirschner: Trump ‘waged war on the democratic process’05:56
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: The Electoral College is a plague on America08:55
VP Harris blasts Oklahoma abortion law as ‘outrageous’03:05
How Mitch McConnell ‘wrecked’ the Senate under Trump06:42
Lawrence: ‘It is up to Josh Shapiro to save America’09:24
Buffalo Mayor: Shooting will not affect the ‘heart of this community’06:58
Play All