The Last Word

Kirschner: Trump ‘waged war on the democratic process’

Ahead of the January 6 committee’s public hearings, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the committee’s newly obtained official White House photographs. Glenn Kirschner says after the public sees the committee’s evidence, the “only next reasonable step” is for Donald Trump to be indicted for his crimes.May 20, 2022

