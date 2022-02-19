IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Kirschner: ‘Trump may be reaching the end of his rope’

06:06

MSNBC legal analysts Glenn Kirschner and Paul Butler join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the “crushing” legal cases against Donald Trump and whether Merrick Garland has the “resolve to hold a former president accountable.”Feb. 19, 2022

