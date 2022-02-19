Kirschner: ‘Trump may be reaching the end of his rope’
06:06
Share this -
copied
MSNBC legal analysts Glenn Kirschner and Paul Butler join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the “crushing” legal cases against Donald Trump and whether Merrick Garland has the “resolve to hold a former president accountable.”Feb. 19, 2022
AZ Democrat: ‘Be on high alert’ about GOP election deniers seeking office
03:02
Now Playing
Kirschner: ‘Trump may be reaching the end of his rope’
06:06
UP NEXT
Biden ‘convinced’ Putin has decided to invade Ukraine
05:28
U.S. and Russia to meet next week as long as Ukraine isn't invaded
06:19
Lawrence: Judge sees 'copious evidence' of possible fraud by Trump
09:05
'This is Jim Crow, 2.0': Texas voter blasts GOP voter suppression