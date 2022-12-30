IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:03

  • Sisters in Law co-hosts on DOJ’s ‘strategic’ Jan. 6 investigation

    06:00

  • Rightwing Republicans more dangerous than any drag queen, Democrat says

    04:56

  • Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says

    05:15

  • Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'

    04:13

  • The more George Santos speaks, ‘the more questions are raised,’ reporter says

    05:23

  • McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46

  • Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

  • Snyder: Ukrainians have put prospect of larger war 'beyond the horizon'

    05:24

  • Weissmann on what the special counsel can learn from witness transcripts

    04:05

  • Lawrence: History was made with Zelenskyy’s speech to Congress

    07:43

  • Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’

    04:00

  • Rep. Lloyd Doggett: Trump had big credits and losses 'but seldom a big tax bill'

    04:17

  • Lawrence: We’ll see Trump’s tax returns because Chairman Neal and the law prevailed

    07:18

  • Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

    05:11

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 hearings among most important in Congressional history

    11:14

  • Ali Velshi: Are we talking ourselves into a recession?

    05:17

  • McNamee: Musk Twitter suspensions a 'direct attack' on journalism & democracy

    07:34

  • Nicholas Kristof: ‘Are We in the West Weaker Than Ukrainians?’

    04:19

The Last Word

Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts

04:08

Former federal prosecutors Glenn Kirschner and Cynthia Alksne join MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss how the evidence in newly released transcripts from the January 6th Committee will help the Justice Department’s case against Donald Trump.Dec. 30, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kirschner: Many 'incriminating nuggets' in new Jan. 6 transcripts

    04:08
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Colin Allred: Trump presidency 'was a stress test for our system'

    04:03

  • Sisters in Law co-hosts on DOJ’s ‘strategic’ Jan. 6 investigation

    06:00

  • Rightwing Republicans more dangerous than any drag queen, Democrat says

    04:56

  • Ukrainians will remain defiant despite power cuts and winter cold, Kyiv reporter says

    05:15

  • Migrant Advocate: TX Gov. Abbott busing migrants with 'most racist, xenophobic intentions'

    04:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All