Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'
04:39
Share this -
copied
Los Angeles Times foreign correspondent and photojournalist Marcus Yam joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss the horrors of Vladimir Putin's war that Yam witnessed during his recent travels in Eastern Ukraine including the town of Kharkiv.March 30, 2022
Now Playing
Kharkiv mayor: 'It's not just a war, this is a massacre.'
04:39
UP NEXT
Signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine talks
08:45
Will Russia actually scale back attacks in Ukraine?
06:51
Pentagon on Russian troops: We believe this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal
01:08
Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine
06:50
Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’