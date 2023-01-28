IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Keith Ellison: Prosecutors have a real shot at justice for Tyre Nichols

    07:05
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who led the prosecution of the officers involved in the murder of George Floyd, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi and Jelani Cobb to discuss the long road ahead for prosecutors in the case against the five former Memphis officers charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols.  Jan. 28, 2023

Play All