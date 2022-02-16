Katyal: New Jan. 6 subpoenas reveal ‘soft coup’ by fake electors plotters
MSNBC legal analyst Neal Katyal joins Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss how the Jan. 6 Committee's investigation into Trump’s fake electors scheme could potentially reveal a “criminal conspiracy going all the way up into the White House.”Feb. 16, 2022
