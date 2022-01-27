IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Katyal: Justice Breyer has been 'brilliant and humble'

The Last Word

Katyal: Justice Breyer has been ‘brilliant and humble’

03:39

Neal Katyal was a clerk for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, who is set to announce his retirement. In order for Breyer’s legacy to continue, Katyal says, “You’ve got to get someone in who knows what the Supreme Court game is … we need someone who can fight and who knows how to talk to other people.”Jan. 27, 2022

