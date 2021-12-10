Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim
An appeals court rules Donald Trump cannot block the January 6 Committee from obtaining his White House records. Neal Katyal tells Lawrence O’Donnell the 68-page ruling “eviscerates” Trump’s claims about executive privilege as “bogus” and explains why he doesn’t think the Supreme Court will hear the case on appeal.Dec. 10, 2021
