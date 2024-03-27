IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katyal blasts ‘ridiculous’ abortion pill challenge argued to Supreme Court
March 27, 202406:15

The Last Word

Katyal blasts ‘ridiculous’ abortion pill challenge argued to Supreme Court

06:15

Neal Katyal, who’s argued dozens of cases before the Supreme Court, joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss how both conservative and liberal justices “expressed mass skepticism” about what Katyal calls the “dead loser” case challenging access to the abortion pill Mifepristone that Katyal says never should have made it to the Supreme Court and will likely be struck down.March 27, 2024

