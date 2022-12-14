IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Katyal: Arguing to Supreme Court is like arguing to nine different courts

The Last Word

Katyal: Arguing to Supreme Court is like arguing to nine different courts

06:09

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Neal Katyal after his 'masterful' appearance arguing in Moore v. Harper, the Supreme Court case which could have huge implications on the future of democracy in America.Dec. 14, 2022

