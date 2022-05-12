IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Katie Porter: 'Rage' will grow now that GOP blocked abortion bill

    05:54
The Last Word

Katie Porter: 'Rage' will grow now that GOP blocked abortion bill

05:54

Rep. Katie Porter says she feels frustration, anger and disappointment over the looming decision to overturn Roe v. Wade as she thinks also about the “long-term economic consequences” of women no longer being in control of their own healthcare. The issues of inflation and abortion rights, she says, are linked and “reinforce for people just how big of a responsibility it is to take care of a family.”  May 12, 2022

