Katie Porter: 'Rage' will grow now that GOP blocked abortion bill

Katie Porter goes after Trump, uncovering potential bribery scheme03:50
- Now Playing
Katie Porter: 'Rage' will grow now that GOP blocked abortion bill05:54
- UP NEXT
Sen. Smith: GOP ‘hellbent to take away’ the right to abortion08:15
Laurence Tribe: Donald Trump should be indicted07:15
Lawrence: Minority rule is killing the ‘united’ in the United States11:32
Eric Holder: Trump forcing us to consider indicting a fmr. president03:55
Eric Holder tells Clarence Thomas, 'Don't lecture the American people'02:04
Lawrence: America is living under the obliviousness of the Supreme Court10:13
'Shocked!': Black Georgians on being represented by Marjorie Taylor Greene04:26
Goolsbee: The job market is great. Democrats need to sell it.05:22
GOP to attack 'constitutionally settled rights' after Roe v. Wade04:54
Lawrence: Samuel Alito's lies did not stop in his confirmation hearing15:18
Lawrence: Alito’s draft opinion quotes a man who believed in witches12:10
Ryan slams Vance for ‘inconvenient’ pregnancy comment03:19
Beto O’Rourke: TX abortion laws are about ‘power and control over women’04:12
Lawrence: If you voted Republican, you voted to overturn Roe v. Wade11:48
Sen. Whitehouse: We have a ‘rotten ethics mess’ at Supreme Court05:51
Rep. Katie Porter: Potential Roe ruling is ‘terrible’ for America03:24
‘Deeply upsetting and shocking’: Wendy Davis on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade02:23
‘Cruel and harmful’: Cecile Richards on SCOTUS draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade07:10
Katie Porter goes after Trump, uncovering potential bribery scheme03:50
- Now Playing
Katie Porter: 'Rage' will grow now that GOP blocked abortion bill05:54
- UP NEXT
Sen. Smith: GOP ‘hellbent to take away’ the right to abortion08:15
Laurence Tribe: Donald Trump should be indicted07:15
Lawrence: Minority rule is killing the ‘united’ in the United States11:32
Eric Holder: Trump forcing us to consider indicting a fmr. president03:55
Play All