The Last Word

Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights

03:31

On Tuesday, Kansas voters will decide whether their state constitution will continue to protect abortion, or if the Republican-led state legislature will get to determine abortion rights in the state. The vote is the first time voters anywhere in the country will cast a ballot on abortion rights post-Roe, and will affect healthcare access in the Midwest. Congresswoman Sharice Davids joins Ayman Mohyeldin.July 30, 2022

