The Last Word

Kansas’s only House Democrat rejects GOP’s ‘extreme’ abortion policy

03:17

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) is running for reelection in Kansas as the state’s only Democratic member of the House of Representatives. Rep. Davids tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that after voters overwhelmingly rejected an “extreme” Republican-proposed constitutional amendment to ban abortion in the state, abortion rights continues to be at the top of mind of voters in Kansas. Nov. 2, 2022

