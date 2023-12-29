K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship

- Now Playing
K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship05:32
- UP NEXT
Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘choose to light a match’ on Jan. 605:09
Maine Secretary of State bars Trump from primary ballot03:48
Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery07:47
Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial04:33
Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers05:55
Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?05:32
Trump reportedly caught pressuring 2020 MI election officials in newly revealed audio04:05
Col. Eugene Vindman: ‘U.S. needs to step up’ support for Ukraine07:46
‘Enormously important protection of democracy’: Tribe & Luttig on CO barring Trump from ballot11:51
VP Harris reflects on the barriers she's broken as vice president02:11
VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'07:00
VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters07:38
VP Harris blasts Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood’ rhetoric: 'A leader is someone who has empathy'03:16
Jamelle Bouie: Rich conservatives aim to keep 'Clarence Thomas satisfied'06:58
Rep. Garcia: Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric is ‘infuriating’06:07
Flame of the revolution is still burning, Iranian-American activist says05:03
‘Mission has never been more critical’: Real consequences of anti-abortion laws06:30
State secrets lost: Swalwell blasts Trump over missing Russian intel report04:31
Moss & Freeman lawyer: $148M win over Giuliani can't fix everything05:28
- Now Playing
K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship05:32
- UP NEXT
Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘choose to light a match’ on Jan. 605:09
Maine Secretary of State bars Trump from primary ballot03:48
Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery07:47
Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial04:33
Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers05:55
Play All