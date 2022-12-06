IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11

  • Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is going to be bright’

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13

  • ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35

  • ‘Holocaust denial is embedded in the Trump administration,’ says historian

    09:04

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘Our clothes used to get dirty’ without desks

    04:29

  • Lawrence: Kanye West is the worst person Trump has ever had at his dinner table

    05:35

  • How federal employees prevented Trump era from being ‘much worse’

    03:45

  • Sen. Baldwin: Dobbs decision ‘without question’ behind effort to codify marriage equality

    06:01

  • Lawrence: Capitol rioter’s sentencing memo perfectly describes Trump

    09:01

  • GA Dem Party Chair: Walker's 'disturbing behavior' prove he's 'not ready' for Senate

    04:16

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is brightened’

    04:07

  • Is there room in the GOP for white supremacy and antisemitism?

    07:08

  • K.I.N.D. student sits at a desk for the first time

    07:31

  • Rachel Maddow on how she stumbled on forgotten history of 'Ultra'

    10:30

  • Navy Veteran thanks Speaker Pelosi for her leadership on LGBTQ rights

    06:18

The Last Word

K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is going to be bright’

04:37

Faith Namangwiyo was sent home from school because her family could not afford to pay the school fees after her father died. Faith is now back in school thanks to a scholarship from the KIND Fund lastworddesks.msnbc.comDec. 6, 2022

  • Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11

  • Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51
  • Now Playing

    K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is going to be bright’

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13

  • ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All