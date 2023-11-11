Justine Bateman: Risk of AI is actors can be ‘replaced by synthetic objects’

The national board for SAG-AFTRA has approved a preliminary contract with major studios. The union says the deal includes actors’ protections for studio use of artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA member and generative AI adviser Justine Bateman joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss whether the AI protections will be enough.Nov. 11, 2023