IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Justine Bateman: Risk of AI is actors can be ‘replaced by synthetic objects’

    09:37
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We’re still smiling’: PA mom helps beat extremism in school board election

    05:38

  • PA Democratic House Speaker: Voters don’t want ‘rights to roll back’

    03:50

  • Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?

    04:18

  • ‘Be bold & protect our constitutional rights’: VA Dems celebrate upset wins

    04:05

  • Rep. Emilia Sykes: ‘Republicans are always on the wrong side of the people’

    07:34

  • Lawrence: I would not be sitting here were it not for Liz Moynihan

    06:42

  • Sen. Jon Tester: GOP is working to take away women’s reproductive rights

    06:26

  • 'Not a fringe movement': Maddow details historical fight against fascism in 'Prequel'

    07:40

  • Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself and his children with one word on the stand

    08:56

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump looks like a 'disgruntled toddler' in court

    02:57

  • Biden visit after mass shooting means the 'country is with us', Lewiston mayor says

    04:37

  • Gene Sperling on Biden’s economy: Investing in people ‘pays off’

    05:03

  • Ryan Reilly: Clock is ticking on January 6th prosecutions

    07:18

  • Lawrence: D.C. trial jury selection process moves ahead despite Trump delay tactics

    04:40

  • 'A bit of a doofus': Eric Trump is 'unusually ignorant & unsophisticated' Tim O'Brien says

    06:55

  • Tim Snyder: Ukraine needs weapons faster to hurt Russian logistics

    05:05

  • Lawrence: Eric Trump wants you to think of him as a 'construction guy'

    01:51

  • TN Dem Justin J. Pearson: ‘We have to remain sensitized’ to the harms of pro-gun policies

    07:10

  • Lawrence: Trump a no-show as Jr. testifies, but may show up for 'daddy's little girl'

    07:19

The Last Word

Justine Bateman: Risk of AI is actors can be ‘replaced by synthetic objects’

09:37

The national board for SAG-AFTRA has approved a preliminary contract with major studios. The union says the deal includes actors’ protections for studio use of artificial intelligence. SAG-AFTRA member and generative AI adviser Justine Bateman joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss whether the AI protections will be enough.Nov. 11, 2023

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Now Playing

    Justine Bateman: Risk of AI is actors can be ‘replaced by synthetic objects’

    09:37
  • UP NEXT

    ‘We’re still smiling’: PA mom helps beat extremism in school board election

    05:38

  • PA Democratic House Speaker: Voters don’t want ‘rights to roll back’

    03:50

  • Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?

    04:18

  • ‘Be bold & protect our constitutional rights’: VA Dems celebrate upset wins

    04:05

  • Rep. Emilia Sykes: ‘Republicans are always on the wrong side of the people’

    07:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All