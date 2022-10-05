IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Justice Jackson’s ‘sisters’ celebrate her officially joining Supreme Court

01:15

The Harvard College roommates of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, who joined MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell on The Last Word for an extraordinary conversation after Justice Jackson’s confirmation vote, share some personal photos of the historic weekend as she takes her place on the U.S. Supreme Court.Oct. 5, 2022

