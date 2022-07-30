IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds

    01:50

  • PA Republicans form PAC backing Dem in governor’s race

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Jury to decide how much Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook lies

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights

    03:31

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

    07:10

  • Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns

    05:03

  • Lawrence: Trump will likely be a defendant for the rest of his life

    07:12

  • Lawrence: Leaks of DOJ's criminal investigation of Trump will keep coming

    12:05

  • David Hogg: Americans 'exhausted' with Washington's failure on guns

    04:27

  • Rep. Katie Porter: 'Shameful' gunmakers refuse to take responsibility

    03:13

  • ‘Justice has been obstructed’ in missing Secret Service texts

    05:18

  • 'In prep for prosecution': DOJ's grand jury questioning 'dominated' by Trump WaPo says

    07:54

  • What AG Garland told Lester Holt that should make Trump worry

    04:50

  • Rep. Allred: Don’t elect officials who don’t believe in democracy

    05:21

  • Strzok: ‘Triple Russian threat’ at ‘unhinged’ Trump WH meeting

    06:26

  • ‘Accountability at the highest level’: Latest Jan. 6 news is bad for Trump

    01:28

  • Lawrence: Trump was the Commander-in-Chief of the insurrection

    14:51

  • Laurence Tribe: Not if but ‘how quickly’ AG Garland should move against Trump

    04:17

  • Lawrence: James Murray is the problem at the Secret Service

    15:05

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp says women can choose pregnancy or jail

    03:24

The Last Word

Jury to decide how much Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook lies

04:50

In the first of three jury trials against right-wing conspiracy-peddler Alex Jones, lawyers for the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre asked a jury to award their clients $150 million in damages. Elizabeth Williamson, who is covering the trial for The New York Times, describes that moment in the courtroom and the reach Alex Jones’s lies have for MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin.July 30, 2022

  • Greg Abbott stayed at fundraiser for hours after Uvalde shooting new report finds

    01:50

  • PA Republicans form PAC backing Dem in governor’s race

    03:19
  • Now Playing

    Jury to decide how much Alex Jones must pay for Sandy Hook lies

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    Kansas voters to decide fate of state abortion rights

    03:31

  • Pre-Jan. 6 text messages missing for key Trump officials

    07:10

  • Beto O’Rourke on Uvalde City Council calling for Gov. Abbott to take action on guns

    05:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All