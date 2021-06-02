‘Democracy itself is at stake’ in fight for voting rights

‘Democracy itself is at stake’ in fight for voting rights04:59
Former HUD Secretary Julián Castro and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs join Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what’s next in the fight for voting rights as pressure builds for Congress to act on the federal level. Hobbs says Democrats must “use every tool in the arsenal to make sure that we’re protecting voting rights in states across the county,” and Castro says individual states will do their part, but “we need the help of Washington, D.C.”