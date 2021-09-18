Judges block N.C. GOP voter ID law as discriminatory

A majority of a 3-judge panel struck down a GOP voter ID law in North Carolina as intentionally discriminatory against Black voters. Allison Riggs, whose group brought the lawsuit, describes how the court criticized the GOP for rushing through this voter ID law designed to “entrench its power” by excluding voters of color. State Sen. Gladys Robinson says fighting voter discrimination is a “constant battle” in North Carolina, but she’s “proud” of the court’s ruling.Sept. 18, 2021