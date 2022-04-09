IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge Jackson's friend: GOP attacks during confirmation hearing were 'painful and sad'

The Last Word

Judge Jackson’s friend: GOP attacks during confirmation hearing were ‘painful and sad’

12:26

Lisa Fairfax, Antoinette Coakley and Nina Simmons join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss why Republican attacks against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson were “just a show for no one’s benefit” and demonstrated that “enough never seems to be enough,” even for the most qualified Supreme Court nominee in history.April 9, 2022

    Judge Jackson’s friend: GOP attacks during confirmation hearing were ‘painful and sad’

