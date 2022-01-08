Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did

    06:19

  • 'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot

    09:45

  • As police suicides rise, experts call to give mental health help to officers

    05:07

  • Congressman Adam Kinzinger: Select Committee 'wants to gather all the facts’ before saying Pres. Trump is criminally responsible for Jan 6th 

    08:54

  • From Maddow radio to Bernie's campaign, Chuck D still 'fighting the power' | Melber Intv.

    15:18

  • Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates

    02:43

  • Kaine: Electoral Count Act ‘not a replacement’ for voting rights rule change

    01:05

  • Full Kaine: Will get voting rights bill on the floor 'no later than Martin Luther King Day'

    08:31

  • Boston schools superintendent: We need a ‘Marshall Plan around our labor shortage’

    01:19

  • Full Slavitt: U.S. should be thinking about how we get back to 'steady state' on Covid

    06:45

  • Slavitt: U.S. ‘in the middle of a tsunami’ amid Covid surge

    01:12

  • Biden: 'I don't think Covid is here to stay'

    01:11

  • Biden praises December jobs report: 'Americans are moving up to better jobs'

    01:51

  • Scandal: Most Jan. 6 convicts got no jail time (2022 MSNBC report)

    09:19

  • Pelosi honors heroes that defended Capitol on Jan. 6

    00:55

  • Cap. Hill Officer: Police who protected the Capitol on Jan 6th won’t have closure until 'accountability is served’

    09:02

  • Rep. Schiff says Jan 6. should be viewed as ‘day of awakening’

    03:48

  • Durbin: Republicans 'owe it to history' to speak out about January 6

    06:35

  • Congresswoman Dean: Are election deniers working to ‘retain or to gain further power?’

    03:46

  • Rep. Reed: ‘I will support’ Donald Trump if he is 2024 Republican nominee

    08:55

The Last Word

Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker

01:48

A former staffer for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said that the Republican leader caters to the most extreme wings of his party. Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver joins Jonathan Capehart and explains the danger she sees from Rep. McCarthy’s attempts to gain more political power.Jan. 8, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Gallego: I would rather be out of politics than grovel like Ted Cruz did

    06:19

  • 'Craven Cruz' gets owned on live TV after MAGA backlash on riot

    09:45

  • As police suicides rise, experts call to give mental health help to officers

    05:07

  • Congressman Adam Kinzinger: Select Committee 'wants to gather all the facts’ before saying Pres. Trump is criminally responsible for Jan 6th 

    08:54

  • From Maddow radio to Bernie's campaign, Chuck D still 'fighting the power' | Melber Intv.

    15:18

  • Supreme Court appears unlikely to allow Biden administration to enforce vaccine mandates

    02:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All