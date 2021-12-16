IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.

    08:07

  • Rep. Crow: ‘I’ve been angry’ about new texts between Meadows & GOP lawmakers

    04:15

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 texts prove Trump allies never thought he could lead

    06:24

  • Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’

    05:14

  • 'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings

    03:16

  • 1/6 Cmte.: Meadows said Natl. Guard would 'protect pro Trump people'

    05:09

  • Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political

    05:39

  • Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot

    06:06

  • Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General

    05:02

  • Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards

    04:10

  • Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim

    04:35

  • Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law

    06:02

  • K.I.N.D. student: ‘I am lucky’ for scholarship

    02:20

  • Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you

    04:51

  • Roger Stone to invoke Fifth Amendment in Jan. 6 probe

    03:34

  • Russia reset: Biden warns Putin against another Ukraine invasion

    04:19

  • Amb. Power: Voting rights in America must be protected

    07:34

  • Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams

    06:43

  • Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff on working with the late senator

    12:29

The Last Word

Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school

04:48

Joyce Chisale updates us on her first year of medical school in Malawi. To contribute to the KIND Fund, visit lastworddesks.msnbc.comDec. 16, 2021

  • Now Playing

    Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school

    04:48
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.

    08:07

  • Rep. Crow: ‘I’ve been angry’ about new texts between Meadows & GOP lawmakers

    04:15

  • Lawrence: Jan. 6 texts prove Trump allies never thought he could lead

    06:24

  • Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’

    05:14

  • 'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings

    03:16

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All