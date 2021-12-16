Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school04:48
UP NEXT
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.08:07
Rep. Crow: ‘I’ve been angry’ about new texts between Meadows & GOP lawmakers04:15
Lawrence: Jan. 6 texts prove Trump allies never thought he could lead06:24
Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’05:14
'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings03:16
1/6 Cmte.: Meadows said Natl. Guard would 'protect pro Trump people'05:09
Bradley Whitford: Ady Barkan film erases false divide between personal and political05:39
Mary Trump: Donald Trump had the power to stop Jan. 6 riot06:06
Biden moves closer to ousting Trump Postmaster General05:02
Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from election boards04:10
Katyal: Court ruling ‘total body slam’ on Trump claim04:35
Fmr. Impeachment Mgr.: Meadows’ lawsuit against Jan. 6 Cmte. undermines rule of law06:02
K.I.N.D. student: ‘I am lucky’ for scholarship02:20
Rep. Katie Porter breaks down the Build Back Better Bill and how it helps you04:51
Roger Stone to invoke Fifth Amendment in Jan. 6 probe03:34
Russia reset: Biden warns Putin against another Ukraine invasion04:19
Amb. Power: Voting rights in America must be protected07:34
Georgia GOP's primary fight could help Stacey Abrams06:43
Bob Dole’s Chief of Staff on working with the late senator12:29
Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school04:48
Joyce Chisale updates us on her first year of medical school in Malawi. To contribute to the KIND Fund, visit lastworddesks.msnbc.comDec. 16, 2021
Now Playing
Joyce Chisale makes it to medical school04:48
UP NEXT
Lawrence: Jim Jordan is afraid of the Jan. 6 Select Cmte.08:07
Rep. Crow: ‘I’ve been angry’ about new texts between Meadows & GOP lawmakers04:15
Lawrence: Jan. 6 texts prove Trump allies never thought he could lead06:24
Sen. Murphy: Sandy Hook Elementary School ‘will never be the same’05:14
'We want to get it right': Jan. 6 cmte. will hold public hearings03:16