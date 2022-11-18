IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. Obama AG Holder: ‘Federal charges have to be brought’ against Trump

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Nancy Pelosi will be ‘ranked as the greatest Speaker in U.S. history’

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Karen Bass on becoming first woman mayor of Los Angeles

    03:42

  • Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

    04:57

  • Nevada Secy. of State-elect: We needed to protect elections for rest of country

    02:39

  • Lawrence: The Republican Party is ‘in ruin’

    11:17

  • Deadly explosion in Poland is ‘ultimately Russia’s fault,’ says Yale professor

    06:40

  • Lawrence: Trump wrongly thinks running again will shield him from DOJ

    08:15

  • Goldman: Despite 2024 bid, Trump’s criminal defense strategy will ‘fall on deaf ears’ at DOJ

    03:44

  • Ron Klain on Democrats’ historic midterm wins

    02:48

  • Lawrence: Meet the man who ‘saw through the red wave delusion’

    06:28

  • Lawrence: Sen. Gary Peters is a ‘hero’ to Senate Democrats

    09:05

  • NBC News projects Dem. Fontes wins AZ Secretary of State

    06:22

  • NBC News projects AZ Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election

    07:31

  • GA Dems Chair: Warnock’s ‘competence and character’ will ‘win every time’

    02:21

  • Andrea Campbell becomes Massachusetts’s first Black woman attorney general

    08:25

  • Gov.-elect Healey: Voters rejected effort ‘to bring Trumpism to Mass.’

    03:08

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down new Arizona vote totals

    07:37

  • Biden lauds 'incredible start' to Gen Z congressman-elect's new career

    04:40

  • Rep.-elect Wiley Nickel on what his win says to ‘MAGA warriors’

    03:59

The Last Word

Joy Reid: Nancy Pelosi will be ‘ranked as the greatest Speaker in U.S. history’

07:51

Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and MSNBC’s Joy Reid join MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s extraordinary legacy presiding over the most diverse Democratic caucus in history.Nov. 18, 2022

  • Fmr. Obama AG Holder: ‘Federal charges have to be brought’ against Trump

    05:27
  • Now Playing

    Joy Reid: Nancy Pelosi will be ‘ranked as the greatest Speaker in U.S. history’

    07:51
  • UP NEXT

    Karen Bass on becoming first woman mayor of Los Angeles

    03:42

  • Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

    04:57

  • Nevada Secy. of State-elect: We needed to protect elections for rest of country

    02:39

  • Lawrence: The Republican Party is ‘in ruin’

    11:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All