    Josh Shapiro: Mastriano a danger to democracy across America

The Last Word

Josh Shapiro: Mastriano a danger to democracy across America

MSNBC's Ali Velshi speaks to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro about his race against Republican State Senator Doug Mastriano for Governor and why he believes Mastriano being elected would be harmful for democracy in Pennsylvania and around the country.May 24, 2022

    Josh Shapiro: Mastriano a danger to democracy across America

