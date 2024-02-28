IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe Biden wins the Michigan Democratic primary
Feb. 28, 202408:07

The Last Word

Joe Biden wins the Michigan Democratic primary

08:07

NBC News projects that President Biden wins the Michigan Democratic primary. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell talks with Democratic strategist Simon Rosenberg about the good night for President Biden and what it means for the Biden-Harris campaign.Feb. 28, 2024

