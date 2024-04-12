IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Joe Biden made his reelection argument with Lawrence 13 years ago
April 12, 202410:30
The Last Word

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell looks back to his interview with Joe Biden 13 years ago when the then-vice president made a compelling argument for his current reelection campaign, and the political wisdom Pres. Biden and others gained from knowing Sen. Daniel Patrick Moynihan as revealed in a new PBS documentary about the late senator.April 12, 2024

