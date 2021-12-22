Jill Wine-Banks: ‘Dangerous’ not to prosecute Trump if there’s a crime
Assistant Watergate Special Prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks joins MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell and explains why she believes it is critical for law enforcement to investigate and prosecute Donald Trump and his allies if a crime or crimes have been committed.Dec. 22, 2021
Jill Wine-Banks: 'Dangerous' not to prosecute Trump if there's a crime
