IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

  • Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis censured for false election claims

    02:25

  • Dem Rep. Boyle: McCarthy and House GOP’s ‘priority is protecting the rich’

    03:55

  • Lawrence: If Trump is going to be criminally charged, it will be this year

    11:44

  • Pussy Riot founder facing possible charges over Putin protest

    06:02

  • Rep. Swalwell: McCarthy ‘fed the trolls’ by giving Fox Jan. 6 video

    02:50

  • Weissmann: Court docs show Dominion has a 'very strong case' against Fox

    03:40

  • Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

    17:16

  • Fmr. U.S. attorney blasts Georgia GOP’s ‘power grab’ targeting prosecutors

    08:24

  • 'There is so much fear': BenDeLaCreme condemns GOP's anti-LGBTQ laws

    10:55

  • Rep. Colin Allred blasts Rep. Jim Jordan's 'tin foil hat' subcommittee

    04:53

  • Capehart: GOP has no idea what it's investigating with Jordan-Gaetz subcommittee

    05:58

  • Michigan Dems a step closer on ‘50 year journey’ to codifying LGBTQ protections

    03:34

  • Wade and Union call for Black and LGBTQ cooperation in fight for equality

    04:58

  • 'They can't lose this': Sonnenfeld says Fox faces real jeopardy from Dominion suit

    07:57

The Last Word

Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

05:28

The host of MSNBC’s news show, “Inside with Jen Psaki," and former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to take us inside the West Wing as the Biden administration learned about the Silicon Valley collapse.March 14, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

    03:41

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

    07:24

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

    05:29

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

    03:40

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

    07:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All