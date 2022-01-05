IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Senate Dems’ plan to stop GOP’s ‘coordinated assault’ on voting rights

    05:03

  • Cher gets tonight’s Last Word

    06:53

  • Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’

    03:05

  • Trump ‘doesn’t have a right to the nation's airwaves’

    02:34

  • Lawrence: Thank you for your KINDness

    02:30

  • Racism and the road to ‘restorative justice’

    06:53

  • Legal experts: ‘No reason’ Congress can’t make a criminal referral of Trump

    04:53

  • U.S. shatters daily coronavirus case count as omicron surges

    05:55

  • Voting rights activists on combating GOP voter suppression efforts

    06:09

  • The GOP PA Senate Primary is already bonkers

    04:03

  • Rep. Dingell is ‘angry’ at Republican tactics disrupting democracy

    05:12

  • Rep. DelBene: ‘Congress needs to act’ to pass Build Back Better

    03:23

  • Rep. Swalwell: GOP has chosen ‘violence over voting’

    03:05

  • Pres. Obama: 'The world is better' because of Harry Reid

    07:54

  • Healthcare workers face anger from vaccine hesitant patients

    03:57

  • Rep. Neguse: Attacks on democracy since Jan. 6 are ‘disconcerting’

    05:02

  • ‘There’s no out-organizing’ voter suppression laws

    05:11

  • Kamala Harris’s successes overlooked by political media

    04:42

  • Biden touts success averting supply chain disaster

    05:21

The Last Word

January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy

04:30

While the January 6th Capitol insurrection was an attack on U.S. democracy, it also reveals some of the ways the U.S. Constitution itself complicates American democracy. Osita Nwanevu of the New Republic tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “Our institutions have fostered a sense within America’s conservative minority of political entitlement.”Jan. 5, 2022

  • Now Playing

    January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy

    04:30
  • UP NEXT

    Senate Dems’ plan to stop GOP’s ‘coordinated assault’ on voting rights

    05:03

  • Cher gets tonight’s Last Word

    06:53

  • Omicron variant a ‘master evader of the immune system’

    03:05

  • Trump ‘doesn’t have a right to the nation's airwaves’

    02:34

  • Lawrence: Thank you for your KINDness

    02:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All