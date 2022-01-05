January 6th attack reveals foundational obstacles to U.S. democracy
While the January 6th Capitol insurrection was an attack on U.S. democracy, it also reveals some of the ways the U.S. Constitution itself complicates American democracy. Osita Nwanevu of the New Republic tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, “Our institutions have fostered a sense within America’s conservative minority of political entitlement.”Jan. 5, 2022
