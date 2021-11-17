Jan. 6th rioter accused of tasing officer faces justice in court

The insurrectionist who is accused of tasing Officer Fanone during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Danny Rodriguez, made a pre-trial appearance trying to get his confession thrown out. HuffPost’s Ryan Reilly, who attended the hearing, details what happened in court, whether the accused can expect a plea deal given “there’s really no doubt about what he did that day” and how Officer Fanone’s statements could play a factor in his trial or sentencing.Nov. 17, 2021