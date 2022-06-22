IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41

  • Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

    08:46

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26

  • Lawrence: Texas GOP is more concerned with tow trucks than mass murder

    08:27

  • TX Reporter: ‘No criminal investigation’ underway in Uvalde shooting

    04:29

  • 'We choose inclusion': Democrat blasts GOP for ditching Pride Month

    06:34

  • Fmr. federal prosecutor: Trump lawyer John Eastman has nowhere to run

    05:45

  • ‘Please do not canonize Mike Pence,’ presidential historian says

    03:57

  • Mary Trump on Donald Trump’s criminal intent

    06:20

  • Lawrence: Why did it take so long for Pence to do the right thing?

    08:48

  • ‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

    06:12

  • Lawrence: Uvalde coverup ‘scheduled to last at least six months’

    05:03

  • Lawrence: Prosecutors are watching the Jan. 6th Cmte.’s case against Trump

    09:27

  • Tribe: Even Trump's lawyer will need an 'f'ing great' defense attorney

    04:09

  • Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32

The Last Word

Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

04:47

Fmr. Georgia district attorney Gwen Keyes Fleming joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how new details about Donald Trump’s effort to pressure state election officials in Georgia, including a taped call with the chief investigator in Secretary of State Raffensperger’s office, could “be used as evidence” in the investigation into whether Trump committed election crimes in Georgia.June 22, 2022

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

    01:41

  • Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

    04:47
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

    08:46

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All