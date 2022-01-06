Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election

Constitutional Scholar Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to react to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s investigation into the January 6th insurrection. Tribe says the DOJ is focusing too much on January 6th and not enough on the larger plot to overturn the election by coercing state officials to manipulate the results. “The scary thing,” Tribe says, “is there is simply no indication that the department of justice is investigating that broader plot. I hope to heaven that it is, but there’s no indication of it.”Jan. 6, 2022