Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election
04:54
Share this -
copied
Constitutional Scholar Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to react to Attorney General Merrick Garland’s investigation into the January 6th insurrection. Tribe says the DOJ is focusing too much on January 6th and not enough on the larger plot to overturn the election by coercing state officials to manipulate the results. “The scary thing,” Tribe says, “is there is simply no indication that the department of justice is investigating that broader plot. I hope to heaven that it is, but there’s no indication of it.”Jan. 6, 2022
McConnell calls Senate Democrats 'distasteful'
03:55
Now Playing
Jan. 6 insurrection was ‘Plan B’ for overthrowing 2020 election
04:54
UP NEXT
Jan. 6th one year later
04:59
'I'm very worried': What really happened on the eve of the insurrection
07:12
Joy Reid to Merrick Garland: Nothing ideological about today's threats to our democracy? Really?
09:53
Joy Reid: On eve of Capitol insurrection the Big Lie continues to threaten our democracy