Jan. 6 committee to consider criminal contempt referral for ex-DOJ official

The Jan. 6 select committee will meet to consider whether to refer Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Dept. official who tried to help Trump overturn the election, be held in criminal contempt of Congress. NYT reporter Katie Benner explains to Ali Velshi what the committee wants to know from Clark and why the committee is holding off on a similar contempt referral for Mark Meadows, Trump’s former chief of staff.Nov. 30, 2021