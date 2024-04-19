IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Source tells NBC News that Israel has carried out an operation inside Iran

Israel carries out operation inside Iran, says source familiar
April 19, 202402:04
  • Now Playing

    Israel carries out operation inside Iran, says source familiar

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Reports of explosions in Iran, no comment from U.S. or Israel

    10:38

  • No comment from U.S., Israeli officials on reports of explosions in Iran

    04:41

  • Iran is ‘not the victim’: Retired IDF Colonel on Israel-Iran clashes

    04:18

  • ‘It’s a question of when, not whether Israel will respond’ to Iran’s missile strike: Karim Sadjadpour

    03:00

  • US Amb. to the UN: US has been ‘very clear in our concerns that this war not escalate’ in Mideast

    06:57

  • ‘Something to be worried about’: Ret. Gen. McCaffrey on U.S. response to Iran-Israel clashes

    06:14

  • John Kirby: What Iran did was truly unprecedented

    05:54

  • Israel will retain our right to defend ourself after Iran's attack, says gov't. spokesperson

    04:54

  • Families remain focused on freeing remaining 133 hostages

    07:55

  • Congressional leaders want to help Israel, Sen. Schumer says after Biden call

    02:15

  • Israel will respond to Iran attacks, Israeli official says

    03:22

  • Biden, G7 leaders unanimously condemn Iranian attack

    02:21

  • Biden tells Netanyahu Israel should not retaliate against Iran

    13:21

  • Israeli 7-year-old wounded during Iranian aerial attack

    05:28

  • Advice over aggression: Tim Kaine ‘slightly optimistic’ that Israel will heed Biden’s warning

    13:24

  • Top House Foreign Affairs Committee member reveals the only bill that can support Israel

    08:34

  • Biden warns against Israeli retaliation in wake of Iran aerial attack

    02:33

  • Biden to discuss response to Iranian attack with G7 leaders

    02:16

  • Israel foils Iranian aerial attack

    05:54

The Last Word

Israel carries out operation inside Iran, says source familiar

02:04

NBC News' Courtney Kube reports that a source familiar says Israel did carry out an operation in Iran after reports of explosions in the Isfahan area, and that Israeli officials did inform the U.S. of their intention to carry out a response in coming days.April 19, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Israel carries out operation inside Iran, says source familiar

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Reports of explosions in Iran, no comment from U.S. or Israel

    10:38

  • No comment from U.S., Israeli officials on reports of explosions in Iran

    04:41

  • Iran is ‘not the victim’: Retired IDF Colonel on Israel-Iran clashes

    04:18

  • ‘It’s a question of when, not whether Israel will respond’ to Iran’s missile strike: Karim Sadjadpour

    03:00

  • US Amb. to the UN: US has been ‘very clear in our concerns that this war not escalate’ in Mideast

    06:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All