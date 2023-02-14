IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Suspect in Michigan State University shootings dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

    Isabel Wilkerson: Writing 'Caste' was an act of hope for a stronger nation

    07:05
Isabel Wilkerson: Writing 'Caste' was an act of hope for a stronger nation

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Isabel Wilkerson, the author of The New York Times #1 bestseller "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," to discuss her hope that efforts to understand and dismantle America's caste system will only strengthen democracy.Feb. 14, 2023

    Isabel Wilkerson: Writing 'Caste' was an act of hope for a stronger nation

    07:05
