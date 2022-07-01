Isabel Wilkerson: Most Americans don’t know the nation’s full history

July 4, 2022, marks a unique point in U.S. history – the nation has existed for 246 years, the same amount of time that slavery lasted first in the colonies and then the states after the Revolutionary War. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Isabel Wilkerson joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the erasure of that history saying, “The vast majority of people of African descent who lived on this soil did not live with the freedoms that we connect to what it means to be an American citizen.”July 1, 2022