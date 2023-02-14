Isabel Wilkerson: Killing of Tyre Nichols is about caste, not race

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Isabel Wilkerson, the author of The New York Times #1 bestseller "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," to discuss how the themes she lays out regarding America's caste system, can apply to several recent events in American history, including the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 14, 2023