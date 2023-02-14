IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Suspect in Michigan State University shootings dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

The Last Word

Isabel Wilkerson: Killing of Tyre Nichols is about caste, not race

05:30

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell is joined by Isabel Wilkerson, the author of The New York Times #1 bestseller "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," to discuss how the themes she lays out regarding America's caste system, can apply to several recent events in American history, including the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 14, 2023

