Isabel Wilkerson: Justice Jackson shows America's potential

Isabel Wilkerson tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell how she felt watching Ketanji Brown Jackson be sworn in as the first Black woman of the Supreme Court and how Justice Jackson, even though she’s joining the minority, can become the “conscience of the court” and advocate for those who have not had a voice: “She’s risen to this moment, the descendant of enslaved people… in a way that allows us to see what the potential of our country actually can be.”July 1, 2022