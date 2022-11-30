Is there room in the GOP for white supremacy and antisemitism?

Republican leaders are disavowing Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes who met with Donald Trump. Sen. Mitch McConnell told reporters, “There is no room in the Republican Party for white supremacy and antisemitism.” But as MSNBC’s Ali Velshi explains, there was room for Donald Trump’s brand of bigotry when he became the GOP’s presidential candidate and there is possibly still room for that brand of bigotry as Trump remains the GOP’s de facto leader.Nov. 30, 2022