  • Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Florida’s Climate Crisis

  • Lawrence: Ginni Thomas finally meets with Jan. 6 Committee

  • Weissmann: Trump appointed-judge ‘unfit’ to serve

  • Schiff: Ginni Thomas ‘did not assert privilege’ in meeting with Jan. 6 Cmte.

  • Florida’s top elected Democrat: When it comes to hurricanes, we all put aside politics

    Iranian journalist: Iranian women are ‘leading a revolution’

    U.S. Ambassador to UN: ‘We will never accept’ Putin’s attempt to annex Ukraine

  • Litman: ‘Smart lawyers and Donald Trump tend to part company’

  • Migrants’ lawyer slams DeSantis for using them as ‘political props’

  • Kyrsten Sinema says she and Mitch McConnell “share the same values”

  • Secy. Blinken honors his father after his death by “continuing to do his job.”

  • Why women are driving a large and growing protest movement in Iran

  • Ayman: Democracy, however imperfect, is worth fighting for

  • Beschloss: Democracy will not be undermined by ‘an angry minority forever'

  • Lawrence: Trump could now lose everything including his freedom

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: America is helping Ukraine fight for ‘its democracy’

  • Pussy Riot founder on cracks to Putin’s support

  • Laurence Tribe predicts whether Atty. General Merrick Garland will indict Trump

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump is facing a judge who's not playing games

  • ‘Our institutions can’t save us’ from threats to democracy

The Last Word

Iranian journalist: Iranian women are ‘leading a revolution’

Masih Alinejad, Iranian-American journalist and activist who was exiled from Iran, tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that she thinks the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody is becoming a “turning point for Iranian women” to risk their lives by protesting against Iran’s “gender apartheid regime.”Sept. 28, 2022

