Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight
05:08
Share this -
copied
Rep. James Clyburn tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell about his first encounters meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a student at Morehouse College: “I came out of that meeting a changed person.” His message to any senator who supports the filibuster to block voting rights is “silence gives consent” because taking away people’s vote means taking away their voice in democracy.Jan. 18, 2022
Now Playing
Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight
05:08
UP NEXT
Dr. Kizzy Corbett on omicron: ‘A boosted, vaccinated person’ will fight this virus away
09:02
Rep. Lawrence: Public servants are ‘critical’ to democracy
04:36
Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation
05:40
Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?
03:32
Arizona Democrat: Republicans are ‘coming for your vote’