The Last Word

Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight

05:08

Rep. James Clyburn tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell about his first encounters meeting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a student at Morehouse College: “I came out of that meeting a changed person.” His message to any senator who supports the filibuster to block voting rights is “silence gives consent” because taking away people’s vote means taking away their voice in democracy.Jan. 18, 2022

