    Investigating Trump: Senate probing fmr. Fed's claim of politicized DOJ

    U.S. Amb. to UN: 'Surreal' to see Ukraine confront Russia as war began

  • Support for Putin's war wavers on Russian State TV

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers respond to DOJ with stunningly childish argument

  • Chief Justice confused by questioning SCOTUS's legitimacy after Roe decision

  • Indicted Bannon can’t be pardoned by Trump this time

  • Lawrence: DOJ tells Trump-picked judge she's risking national security

  • ‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

  • Bidens hosting Obamas' portrait unveiling a 'family reunion' Souza says

  • ‘Lawlessness’: Tribe condemns ‘courts faithful to Trump’

  • Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

  • Lawrence: Defendant Trump 'has no reputation to protect'

  • WaPo: Docs about foreign nukes seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago

  • Nebraska school shuts down student newspaper after LGBTQ edition

  • Ron Johnson’s opponent: Johnson ‘serves himself,’ not Wisconsin

  • What’s missing from the stolen documents

  • Abrams: Gov. Kemp is ‘not a champion of democracy’

  • Rep. Clyburn: ‘Must find common ground’ to move America forward

  • Biden defends democracy as Trump faces legal jeopardy in court

  • Lawrence: Trump got caught with classified docs in his desk

The Last Word

Investigating Trump: Senate probing fmr. Fed's claim of politicized DOJ

10:08

The Senate Judiciary Committee is launching an investigation into allegations made by former U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his new book, “Hold the Line.” Berman discusses what MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell calls “the incredibly important” events in Berman’s new book that, if confirmed, prove Donald Trump used the Justice Department to go after his political enemies.Sept. 14, 2022

Play All