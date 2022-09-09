IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Indicted Bannon can’t be pardoned by Trump this time

07:40

Andrew Weissmann calls Bannon’s indictment on state charges for defrauding Trump donors in the border wall scheme a “rock crusher” and discusses the potential prison time Bannon faces in New York and in D.C. for contempt of Congress. “The Trump universe is populated by grifters,” says Tim O’Brien, who weighs in on the parallels Trump and Bannon.Sept. 9, 2022

