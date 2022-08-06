IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Indiana lawmakers pass first post-Roe abortion ban

The Last Word

Indiana lawmakers pass first post-Roe abortion ban

Indiana lawmakers passed new legislation to ban abortion, making them the first state legislature to do so since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court. The measure now heads to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has not indicated whether he will sign it.Aug. 6, 2022

