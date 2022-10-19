IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How the economy could really affect the midterm elections

The Last Word

How the economy could really affect the midterm elections

With three weeks until the midterm elections, KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk joins MSNBC’s Ali Velshi to discuss what impact interest rate hikes are having on inflation and the fears of a potential recession even as the economy remains strong with higher wages, low unemployment, solid consumer spending, and predicted growth.  Oct. 19, 2022

    How the economy could really affect the midterm elections

Play All